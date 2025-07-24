Condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the crash of an Angara Airlines passenger aircraft.

"It is with great sorrow that we learned the news of the numerous causalities as a result of a crash of an Angara Airlines plane flying from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, which claimed. On behalf of the Belarusian people and personally, I extend heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," the message reads.