Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili over a deadly helicopter crash in the winter resort town of Gudauri.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, it is with deep sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news about the accident. On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself the head of state expressed condolences and support to the President of Georgia, the families and friends of the victims.