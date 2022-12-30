Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the passing of great football player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known by his nickname Pele.

“Belarusian people mourn together with the Brazilian nation and the entire planet over the big irretrievable loss. King of football Edson Arantes do Nascimento known as Pele is gone,” the message of condolences reads. “Three-time world champion, the greatest goal scorer of all time. Pele’s every move with a ball was a masterpiece. He brought unforgettable emotions to billions of people.”

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed sincere condolences to the President of Brazil, the family and friends of Pele, and Brazilian people.

“The memory of this football genius will live in our hearts forever,” the Belarusian leader stressed.