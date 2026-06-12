Condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to Maha Vajiralongkorn following the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

“A devoted daughter of Thailand has passed away. She dedicated her life to improving the well-being of citizens, especially women, promoting the country’s social and economic development and enhancing its standing on the international stage,” the message of condolence reads.

The President expressed confidence that the memory of and affection for Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati would forever remain in the hearts of the people of the Kingdom.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the news of her death was received with sorrow in Belarus and conveyed his deepest condolences to the King of Thailand, the family and loved ones, as well as the entire Thai nation over this great loss.