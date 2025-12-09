Belarus ratifies treaty with Russia on common electricity market
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the law on ratifying the treaty between Belarus and Russia on setting up the common market of electricity of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.
The international treaty stipulates the legal foundation for setting up, operating, and developing the joint market of electricity of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the composition of subjects, their rights and obligations as well as how market participants will interact as they buy and sell electricity.