Belarus, Saudi Arabia plan to abolish visas for official travel

On 20 February, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 63 approving the draft agreement between the governments of Belarus and Saudi Arabia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for short-term trips for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports as a basis for negotiations.

In accordance with the intergovernmental agreement, citizens of Belarus and Saudi Arabia holding diplomatic, service, and special passports shall be exempt from visa requirements for entry, transit, and stay on the territory of the other state for a period not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period from the date of first entry.

The international treaty will facilitate mutual travel for officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft agreement and to sign it.