On 30 June Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. №257 to relieve Belarus’ ambassador to the Netherlands of his duties.

Andrei Yevdochenko was relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Belarus to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, due to his retirement.