Aleksandr Rogozhnik vested with powers of deputy prime minister in charge of Belarus’ relations with Russia

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Aleksandr Rogozhnik has been appointed Plenipotentiary Representative of Belarus to the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Belarus’ special representative for integration cooperation to the Union State, the EAEU, the CIS and the CSTO concurrently. The corresponding decree was signed by President Aleksandr Lukashenko on 8 July.

In accordance with the decree, Aleksandr Rogozhnik has been vested with the powers of deputy prime minister in charge of Belarus’ activities in the Union State and relations with Russia. He shall coordinate the activities of the government and other organizations subordinate to the government, representatives of Belarus in the bodies of the Union State and shall give them binding instructions and monitor their implementation.

Aleksandr Rogozhnik shall bear personal responsibility for promoting the national interests of Belarus in the Union State and relations with Russia.