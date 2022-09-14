Aleksandr Lukashenko to visit Uzbekistan on 15-16 September to participate in SCO summit

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will go to Uzbekistan on a working visit on 15-16 September in order to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The summit will take place in Samarkand. The Belarusian head of state is expected to make a speech at an extended-participation session of the SCO Heads of State Council on 16 September. Aleksandr Lukashenko will outline priorities of Belarus’ interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including taking into account the previously submitted application for Belarus’ accession to this organization as a full member. Belarus enjoys the observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at present. Topical items on the international agenda will also be discussed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to meet with foreign colleagues on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. They will discuss primarily bilateral affairs and the advancement of cooperation in key avenues.

The Belarus president will also take part in a number of informal events Uzbekistan has organized for participants of the summit.