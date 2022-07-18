Aleksandr Lukashenko signs law to amend Land Code

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a law setting forth the new version of the Land Code.

The document allows providing individuals with land plots up to one hectare to build homes in rural areas. The document also allows land users to buy within five years land plots that they will have as of 1 September 2022 or to lease land plots for a period of 99 years on preferential terms (using a coefficient of 0.8 in Minsk and oblast capitals, and 0.5 elsewhere).

The document also has a clause on land plots that were provided to people on the housing waiting list. In line with the document, the period during which they will be limited in the power of disposition of such land plots and real estate located on them will be reduced from eight to five years.

In addition, the law seeks to sort out the most common problems in the field of land relations. In particular, the document allows dividing land plots provided for the construction of single-family homes and other buildings before the completion of construction, as well as changing the purpose and boundaries of such plots, provided they are bought into private ownership or leased for a period of 99 years and provided other requirements are met.

The law regulates issues related to land that was taken illegally and unauthorized construction. Regional executive committees will be entitled, taking into account the situation on the ground and economic sense, to determine where land plots can been provided without an auction. The document establishes the possibility of including lands unsuitable for other use into settlements or the formation of new rural settlements on such lands, including farms.

The law also strengthens the role of local authorities in regulating land relations, maintaining order and resolving land disputes.