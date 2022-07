Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 250 to increase pensions from 1 August.

In August, Br1.4 billion will be allocated to pay pensions, of which Br122 million is additional costs due to the increase in accordance with decree No. 50. There are 2.3 million recipients of retirement pensions. This is the second increase in pensions this year. The first one (7% increase) was in March.