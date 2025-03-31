Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to improve management of housing stock, its construction

On 31 March, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 130 to bring certain decrees of the head of state in line with the Code of Architecture, Urban Planning and Construction Activities and also with the law “On amending the laws regarding the management of housing stock and its operation” that came into force in 2024.

The move is set to amend 13 presidential decrees. In particular, some norms contained in the code and the law are excluded, certain terminology is clarified, and some acts are recognized as invalid.