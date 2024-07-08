Aleksandr Lukashenko signs amendments to laws regulating marriage and family relations

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the law "On amendments to laws on the regulation of marriage and family relations". The document is designed to improve the regulation of such relations and to transform the norms of Decree No. 18 "On additional measures for the state protection of children in dysfunctional families" of 24 November 2006 into the norms of laws, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In particular, the law consolidates the powers of government bodies to ensure control over the measures of state protection of children. The document establishes a clear mechanism for the removal of a child from a family by decision of the juvenile affairs commission and sets the uniform requirements to the content and form of such decisions.

The document provides for the possibility of transferring residential premises (shares in the ownership of them) into the ownership of the child towards the payment of alimony when the parents conclude an agreement.

The document also obliges citizens of the Republic of Belarus to notify the competent authorities of Belarus about the registration of civil status acts in respect of themselves and their minor children in foreign countries.

The main provisions of the law come into force on 1 January 2025.