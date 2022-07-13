Aleksandr Lukashenko sends national day greetings to Montenegro

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic and the people of Montenegro as the country celebrates Statehood Day.

“It is important for each country to preserve its identity. It is necessary to protect the independence of the state, its traditions and authentic culture for future generations,” the message of congratulations reads.

The Belarusian president noted that Belarus is interested in maintaining the dialogue with Montenegro based on mutual understanding and respect. “I am convinced that we will overcome the unfavorable political situation, and that friendly relations, business and cultural contacts between the Belarusians and the Montenegrins will serve as a reliable basis for expanding fruitful interstate cooperation,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Milo Dukanovic good health and success in his important work, and the Montenegrin people peace and prosperity.