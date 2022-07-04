Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Independence Day greetings to people of USA

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Independence Day greetings to the people of the United States of America.

“On this festive day, I wish all Americans simple things that everyone understands, things that unite all people regardless of their status and skin color: good health, peace, stability and faith in a better future that will come only if we work for it together,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state urged to forget about disagreements that split families, societies, entire continents, and to unite efforts in order to find a way out of today’s very disturbing and unsafe situation. “This is the only way our nations will be able to iron out the existing disagreements in the interests of our children and grandchildren, in the name of a common home – our planet, in the name of life,” the message reads.