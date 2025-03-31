Aleksandr Lukashenko sends Eid al-Fitr greetings to foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to foreign leaders on the occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the onset of Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages of greetings to President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that this holiday is a reflection of the unbreakable bond of generations, mercy and tolerance, and symbolizes care for those who are near, aspiration for spiritual purification and good deeds.

Belarus shares the values of this blessed event, which calls for peace, mutual understanding, tolerance and brotherhood,” the President emphasized.

Addressing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Aleksandr Lukashenko praised Saudi Arabia's efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and finding solutions to international problems.

“The humanitarian and charitable activities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various sectors deserve sincere respect,” the head of state said.

The message of greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman reads: “May the holiday become a source of inspiration for new endeavors and fruitful efforts for the benefit of your people, strengthening the stability, security and progress of Oman and its exceptional role in the region. On this day I would like to especially emphasize that friendship and cooperation with Oman is a reason for pride of Belarus. The bilateral partnership is based on the common values of fairness and openness in foreign policy, which create a solid foundation for full-scale interaction.”

In his messages of greetings to Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Emir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Belarus and Qatar are similar as both peoples respect their religions, ancient history and rich cultural heritage, while the traditional values for the two nations are a strong family, respect for the elderly and help for the weak.

“Minsk seeks to further expand ties with Doha in all areas on the principles of mutual respect, equality and understanding,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

“For Pakistan, the celebration of Eid al-Fitr is an integral part of the invaluable heritage of ancestors, a time of bringing people closer together, strengthening friendship and brotherhood,” the messages of greetings to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif read.

Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed his conviction that thanks to joint efforts the bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan will continue to develop across all areas.

The Belarusian head of state wished the foreign leaders strong health, a large reserve of spiritual strength and creative energy, success in all endeavors and happiness, and also peace, further progress, wellbeing and prosperity to the peoples of these countries.