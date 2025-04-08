Aleksandr Lukashenko reshuffles Internal Affairs Ministry system officers

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Police Major-General Aleksandr Astreiko Chief of the Academy of the Internal Affairs Ministry. The head of state signed the relevant Decree on 8 April.

With the same Decree Aleksandr Astreiko was relieved of his duties as Chief of the Minsk Oblast Police Department.

In his position the President has appointed the current Chief of the Vitebsk Oblast Police Department, Police Major-General Andrei Lyubimov. His position will be filled by Police Colonel Maksim Subbota.