Aleksandr Lukashenko talks to several foreign leaders over phone

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a number of telephone conversations on 30-31 August.

Topical issues of Belarusian-Azerbaijani bilateral relations were discussed in a phone conversation with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. The leaders also exchanged views on the issues on the international agenda.

The main topic of conversation with the Uzbekistan president was the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in mid-September. The Belarusian head of state plans to attend the event. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke about the development of Belarusian-Uzbek cooperation both in the context of bilateral cooperation and through the prism of interaction in integration organizations.

The upcoming summit in Uzbekistan was also discussed during a telephone conversation between Aleksandr Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The presidents of Belarus and Russia agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit. The leaders also discussed the schedule of further contacts in general, including Belarusian-Russian relations, the most urgent issues and the situation in the region and the world.

The Belarusian leader also had a telephone conversation with first Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to talk over the Belarusian-Kazakhstani relations and the international agenda.

The head of state also had a telephone conversation with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

The Belarusian leader received numerous greetings from foreign leaders, in particular, from China President Xi Jinping, Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Tajikistan President Emomali Rakhmon, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Telegrams were also received from prominent figures from both CIS and non-CIS countries, as well as the leaders of integration structures.