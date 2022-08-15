Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new military appointments

On 15 August Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees to formalize new appointments in the military bloc and the defense industry.

Colonel Sergei Frolov was appointed Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Armed Forces.

Major General Gennady Kozlovsky was relieved of his post as Chief of the Missile Forces and Artillery Command of the Armed Forces, Chief of the Missile Forces and Artillery Office of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and was dismissed from military service upon reaching the age limit to become a reserve officer with the right to wear military uniform and insignia. He will be replaced in this role by Colonel Ruslan Chekhov.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also dismissed Major General Igor Demidenko from the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry. Igor Demidenko was seconded to the Defense Ministry and was dismissed from military service upon reaching the age limit to become a reserve officer with the right to wear military uniform and insignia.