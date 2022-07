Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded general’s shoulder boards, personal and special ranks.

The major general’s shoulder boards were awarded to Dmitry Mikholap.

Head of the Minsk Regional Customs Service Sergei Ivanov was promoted to the rank of customs service state counselor third class.

Andrei Lyubimov and Eduard Malinovsky were promoted to the rank of major general of police and major general of justice respectively.