Aleksandr Lukashenko makes key personnel decisions

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has taken a number of important personnel decisions.

Valery Ivanov who had chaired the Belarus President Property Management Directorate for over a year, asked the head of state to consider his transfer to another job. Aleksandr Lukashenko responded positively.

It should be noted that over such a relatively short period of time, Valery Ivanov managed to create a dynamic working environment in order to fulfill the tasks set by the head of state. He managed to achieve substantial progress in improving the state of things at organizations subordinate to the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. The use of his experience and knowledge in another important area will be considered in the near future, after his health improves.

Yuri Nazarov took over from Valery Ivanov as Chairman of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. In his previous role as deputy prime minister, Yuri Nazarov was in charge of mechanical engineering, petrochemical industry, woodworking and science. Yuri Nazarov has a wealth of experience in leadership roles. He worked at the Belarus President Property Management Directorate, was deputy head of the directorate in 2010-2013. He is intimately familiar with production and economic branches of this diversified structure.

In turn, he was replaced as vice-premier by Piotr Parkhomchik, who until now worked as industry minister. Piotr Parkhomchik is a seasoned executive with significant management experience in the manufacturing sector. For more than 13 years he led BELAZ, a flagship of Belarus’ industrial complex. He knows all the instructions and requirements of the head of state, and he will oversee their implementation in his new role.