Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to grant Belarusian citizenship to 220 people

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 438 to grant Belarusian citizenship to 220 people, including 27 minors.

Belarusian passports will be given to foreign citizens and stateless persons who arrived in Belarus from 18 countries, including 155 citizens of Ukraine.

This decision was taken specifically in the run-up to New Year. It will become a remarkable event for people who were expecting it.

A total of 7,317 people, including 5,491 Ukrainians, have been granted Belarusian citizenship in the wake of the instruction the head of state gave during the Big Conversation with the President. They received the Belarusian citizenship either by the decision of the president or through a simplified procedure.