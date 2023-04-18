Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree on appointment and dismissal of judges

On 18 April Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 115 on the appointment and dismissal of judges.

Yuri Kobets was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court for a second five-year term. There were also personnel changes in the courts of the district and regional levels. For example, Deputy Chair of the Mogilev Oblast Court Svetlana Buryako was promoted to chair of this court.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also signed Decree No. 116 “On assigning qualification classes to judges”.