Aleksandr Lukashenko passes Decree to legalize unauthorized construction projects

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 253 “On simplified acceptance of construction projects”.

The document authorizes local executive and administrative bodies to accept single-family homes and non-residential buildings built without permits and the necessary paperwork (with the exception of those located in Minsk). Such buildings will not be considered unauthorized.

The decree will come into force on 1 September 2022 and will be valid till 1 January 2025. The document will legalize unauthorized buildings erected on the land plots granted to people before 1 September 2022.