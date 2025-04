Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 142 “On appointing and relieving judges” on 7 April.

In line with the document a number of heads and judges of oblast courts and district courts have been appointed to the positions they occupy for another five-year term. The number includes Chairman of the Vitebsk Oblast Court Aleksandr Fedyukevich.

New heads and judges have been appointed to some district courts.