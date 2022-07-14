Aleksandr Lukashenko extends National Day greetings to people of France

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the people of France as the country celebrates the national holiday - Bastille Day.

"The slogan ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’ formulated by the freedom-loving French people during the Revolution is acquiring a new meaning in the context of international relations today. Not harming others, equality and unity of standards, treating others the way you want to be treated should be the dominant principles when building a dialogue between countries," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that this year Belarus and France mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, but the interaction between the two countries goes way longer and has deep historical roots.

"We were together fighting for life and freedom in the difficult years of the Second World War. Both nations made a significant contribution to each other's culture, science and art," Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I am convinced that friendly ties between people will become a determining factor in the development of Belarusian-French cooperation, will make it timeless and immune to political trends."

The president wished the people of France well-being and prosperity, a peaceful and bright future in the common home Europe.