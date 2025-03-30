Aleksandr Lukashenko extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"This day marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and unites people around the traditional values of Islam. The principles of helping others, mutual support and self-sacrifice are important spiritual guidelines in the life of every believer," the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Muslims of Belarus sincerely love the land where they live, create and raise their children.

"By adhering to the principles of their religion, through hard work and moral behavior, they strengthen the foundation of religious harmony in our country," the President emphasized. "I wish happiness, warmth and good health to you and your relatives and friends."