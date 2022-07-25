Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulates Ranil Wickremesinghe on winning Sri Lanka presidential election

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Ranil Wickremesinghe on winning the presidential election in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The head of state noted that for the past two and a half decades the countries have developed warm and constructive relations and have successfully been building cooperation in politics, economy, science and technology, education and tourism.

"I hope that your beautiful country will soon overcome all the negative consequences of the economic crisis and that Belarus-Sri Lanka cooperation, with your direct support, will mark new achievements," the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and successes in the responsible state office to Ranil Wickremesinghe, and civil accord, prosperity and progress to the people of Sri Lanka.