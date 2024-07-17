On 17 July Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko approved another decision of the board of the special fund of the Belarusian president for the social support of gifted students.

In line with this decision, 192 university students were awarded presidential scholarships. Twenty-eight winners of international Olympiads and competitions were awarded grand prizes with the title of laureate of the special fund. More than 50 school students, cadets and university students were rewarded special prizes. The prize “For nurturing the talented youth” was awarded to 28 teaching staff.

More than Br500,000 will be allocated for these purposes from the national budget. The money will be taken from the reserve fund of the president of Belarus.

By another order, Aleksandr Lukashenko approved the decision of the board of the special fund of the Belarusian president for support of the talented youth.

Seven winners of international art competitions received grand prizes with the title of laureate of the special fund. They include the folk dance ensemble Kroki of Minsk State College of Arts.

Special prizes were awarded to winners of international and national art competitions. They include 11 individuals and the vocal ensemble of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts. Five teachers received the prize “For nurturing the talented youth”.

More than Br80,000 will be allocated for these purposes from the national budget. The money will be taken from the reserve fund of the president of Belarus.

The special funds are designed to identify and support the most motivated and gifted students, create an enabling environment for them to develop their skills and talents and reward the efforts of teachers.