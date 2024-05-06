Aleksandr Lukashenko to go to Russia on working visit on 8-9 May

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to go to the Russian Federation on a working visit on 8-9 May.

The head of state will take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow on 8 May. This summit will be an anniversary one: May will mark ten years since the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty was signed. A narrow-format session and an expanded-format session will be held. Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to deliver a speech to outline Belarus’ stance on the main items on the agenda. He will also talk about prospects of future development of Eurasian integration.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and other invited state leaders will attend a military parade to be held in the Red Square in the morning on 9 May in honor of the 79th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. The President will also take part in a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.