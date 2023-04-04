Aleksandr Lukashenko to make working visit to Russia on 5-6 April

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to make a working visit to the Russian Federation on 5-6 April.

The head of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia in Moscow on 6 April.

The participants of the event are set to review the progress in the implementation of the Union State Treaty for 2021-2023 and the Union State programs. Another key topic high on the agenda is the development of the security concept of the Union State.

Traditionally, some of the issues will be related to the current activities within the Union State. The meeting participants will take stock of the progress and discuss joint work for the upcoming period.

On 5 April, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a bilateral meeting. The leaders will discuss a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Russian relations, including those that are not subject to discussion at the summit. These are import substitution, deepening of cooperation, and development of high-tech industries. The international situation and security measures will also be among the topics to be discussed.