Aleksandr Lukashenko to visit Tajikistan, Kazakhstan on 11-14 October

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will visit foreign countries on 11-14 October.

An official visit to Tajikistan will take place on 11-12 October. In Dushanbe Aleksandr Lukashenko will have private negotiations with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and negotiations involving members of the delegations. The sides will discuss the expansion of cooperation, primarily cooperation in trade and economy, and the realization of current and prospective projects.

A package of international documents is expected to be signed as a result of the talks.

The Belarusian head of state will spend the second day of the visit in a number of meetings in Tajikistan’s capital.

A Belarusian-Tajik investment forum will take place in Dushanbe alongside the President’s official visit. An exposition of Belarusian products Made in Belarus has been organized.

Once the official visit to Tajikistan is over, Aleksandr Lukashenko will go to Kazakhstan on a working visit. The head of state will take part in the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and a session of the CIS Heads of State Council in Astana on 13-14 October.