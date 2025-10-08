Aleksandr Lukashenko receives several reports

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received several reports on 8 October.

The report of Belarus’ Agriculture and Food Minister Yuri Gorlov focused on the completion of the harvesting campaign and the sowing of winter crops.

The discussion also touched upon the centralized procurement of agricultural chemicals. The minister provided an update on the progress made in fulfilling this earlier instruction. Another topic of the report was the operation of stabilization funds.

The main focus of the report presented by State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich was on the results of the Belarus‑Russia joint exercise Zapad 2025. He provided a detailed account of the outcomes, the experience gained, and the reaction of neighboring Western countries, which were extremely concerned in the run‑up to the exercise.

Another topic of the report related to incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles entering Belarusian territory, which occur periodically. According to Aleksandr Volfovich, the situation is being constantly monitored.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also received a report from Head of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate Yuri Nazarov.

The discussion focused on the progress of construction projects within the directorate’s system that are under the President’s direct supervision. Yuri Nazarov reported on the pace of work. The President attaches great importance to these projects, as the experience gained from their implementation is expected to be applied nationwide.

Another topic of discussion was the situation at the ASB-Agro Gorodets agricultural enterprise, which Aleksandr Lukashenko recently visited, expressing serious criticism over a number of issues. Yuri Nazarov briefed the President on the measures taken so far to address these issues.

Another important topic was the follow-up to the recent talks between the Belarusian President and the Sultan of Oman. A large-scale joint project in agriculture is being considered. It has been proposed to implement this project in Vitebsk Oblast, using the experience of agricultural enterprises in Braslav District that are part of the system of the Belarus President Property Management Directorate. Yuri Nazarov has been tasked with studying the practical aspects of implementing this project.