Aleksandr Lukashenko pardons 25 people ahead of People’s Unity Day

Ahead of the Day of People’s Unity, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to grant pardon to 25 people, including those convicted of extremist activities.

Among the pardoned are 12 women and 13 men, with 19 of them under the age of 40. Many of them have children; one woman is a mother of many children. One of the pardoned individuals committed a crime as a minor.

All of them pleaded guilty, repented of their deeds, and committed to leading a law-abiding life.