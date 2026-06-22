Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decrees to grant military ranks

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the decrees on 22 June conferring military, special, and personal ranks and a class rank.

Colonels Aleksandr Ageichik and Dmitry Sobol have been promoted to the next military rank of major-general.

Colonel of Justice Maksim Sprintsin has been promoted to the next special rank of Major General of Justice.

Head of the Vitebsk Customs Office Sergei Linkevich has been awarded the personal rank of State Counselor of the Customs Service 3rd Class.

Prosecutor of Gomel Oblast Oleg Avdey has been awarded the class rank of State Counselor of Justice 3rd Class.