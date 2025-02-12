Aleksandr Lukashenko assigns general ranks

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees to award special, military and class ranks on 12 February.

Special ranks of major general of justice were awarded to Colonels of Justice Vladimir Shishko and Yevgeny Arkhireyev.

Colonels Dmitry Bitny, Igor Gutnik, Vadim Romaniv, Vitaly Shestak and Sergei Frolov were awarded the military ranks of major general.

Brest Customs Head Sergei Yakuta was awarded the personal rank of state customs counselor, 3rd rank. The class rank of state justice counselor of 3rd class was awarded to Mogilev Oblast Prosecutor Valery Kulikovich.