Aleksandr Lukashenko orders to fine-tune draft 2026-2030 Socioeconomic Development Program

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed an order to put together a working group to finalize the draft 2026-2030 Socioeconomic Development Program.

The group includes delegates of the Belarusian People’s Congress, current and former heads of government agencies, organizations in the real sector of the economy, the academic community and public associations. Chairman of the Board of the National Bank Roman Golovchenko was appointed head of the group.

The working group was tasked with fine-tuning the draft 2026-2030 Socioeconomic Development Program, in collaboration with the government, and reporting back to the head of state. The document will subsequently be submitted to the Belarusian People’s Congress for consideration.