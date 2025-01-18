Aleksandr Lukashenko pardons 23 people convicted of extremist crimes

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to pardon 23 people who committed extremist crimes.

All of them repented and applied for pardon to the head of state. They include 3 women and 20 men. Of them 13 people are over 50, 14 have chronic diseases, 12 people have children; one man is a father of many children.

This decision is based on the principles of humanism. The pardoned persons are given a chance to return to normal life. The Ministry of Internal Affairs shall monitor they comply with the norms associated with the law-abiding behavior.