Aleksandr Lukashenko signs law on amnesty for 80th anniversary of Great Victory

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the law “On amnesty in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War”. In the run-up to the Victory Day, this law is an expression of humanism in the Belarusian society that seeks to re-socialize the convicted persons.

In respect of the majority of convicted persons, the main criteria for release under the amnesty are full compensation for the harm (damage) caused by the crime and a goof behavior record.

According to the law, a number of categories of convicted persons will be released or have their sentences reduced. Among them are those who committed the crimes that do not pose a great threat to the society or are less serious crimes.

These also include minors, pregnant women, women and single men with children under 18, disabled persons of I and II disability groups, persons who suffered from the Chernobyl catastrophe and those who received wounds or contracted diseases during military service or service in paramilitary organizations, and others.

People who do not fully meet the amnesty criteria will have their sentences reduced by one year.

The bill contains a number of novelties. In particular, the list of persons fully exempted from punishment and other measures of criminal liability has been supplemented by a new category of persons with certain diseases. First-time offenders aged 70 and over who got a jail term of up to six years will be granted clemency. Imprisonment for them will be replaced by the restriction of freedom and they will not be sent to open prisons. People convicted of negligent crimes that resulted in the death of a person will have their jail time reduced by one year.

According to preliminary estimates, almost 8,000 convicts will be eligible for amnesty or clemency.

The law enters into force on the date of its official publication.