Belarus ratifies intergovernmental agreement with UAE on trade in services and investment

    Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a law ratifying the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and the United Arab Emirates on trade in services and investment.

    This international agreement provides for the creation of a free trade zone for services between the two countries, defines the goals of cooperation and establishes guarantees for maintaining transparent and stable trading conditions.

    • 14
    • 9:29
