Aleksandr Lukashenko assigns general ranks to military personnel, justice, customs officers

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on 24 June to confer general ranks.

Colonels Aleksandr Bykov, Igor Kozlov, Vadim Surov, and Ruslan Chekhov have been given the next military rank of Major-General.

Internal Service Colonel Sergei Salanovich has been granted the next special rank of Interior Service Major-General.

Justice Colonel Aleksei Aleshkevich has been granted the next special rank of Justice Major-General.

The chief of the Gomel branch of the Belarusian customs service Andrei Misyuchenko has received a personal rank of State Councilor of the Customs Service, 3rd Class.