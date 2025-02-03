Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree No. 47 “On the powers of the Government of the Republic of Belarus”

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 47 “On the powers of the Government of the Republic of Belarus” on 3 February.

In line with the Constitution of Belarus, on 3 February 2025, the Belarusian government resigned following the Presidential election.

In order to ensure uninterrupted work of the executive branch, the head of state instructed the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers, chairpersons of state committees and the head of the Office of the Council of Ministers to continue performing their duties until a new government is formed. This instruction is based on Paragraph 7 of Article 84 and Part 11 of Article 106 of the Constitution.

As before, the government includes the chairpersons of the State Control Committee, the National Statistical Committee, the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, the Board of the Belarusian National Union of Consumer Societies.