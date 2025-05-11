Aleksandr Lukashenko to hold talks with Zimbabwean President of on 14 May

On 14 May Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who arrived in Belarus on a working visit on 11 May.

The heads of state are set to discuss the state of bilateral cooperation, progress in the implementation of the existing projects and new promising one, including in trade, economy and investment matter.

The Zimbabwean leader is scheduled to tour a number of enterprises and iconic places in Belarus.